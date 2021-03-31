Firefighters investigating cause of west Columbus house fire

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 30 block of North Wayne Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in west Columbus early Wednesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire, the flames were contained within 15 minutes.