Firefighters investigating cause of west Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in west Columbus early Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 30 block of North Wayne Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood.
According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire, the flames were contained within 15 minutes.
Firefighters said there is no word on injuries at this time and it's unclear if anyone was inside in the home when the fire started.