The fire started around 8:45 a.m. but has since been contained, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a small fire at a KFC in north Columbus Friday morning.

5th Avenue is currently closed at Interstate 71 to North 9th Street.

There were no reported injuries.