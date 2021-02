The fire started before 4:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Blackwood Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters are battling two homes that caught fire in east Columbus Friday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Blackwood Drive. A neighbor called the Columbus Division of Fire, saying that he could see the fire.

Battalion Chief Martin said firefighters are having issues with a frozen water hydrant.

There were no reports of injuries.