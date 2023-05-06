Firefighters battle large fire in west Columbus

The fire began around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Georgesville Road; across the street from Hollywood Casino Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters with the Columbus Division of Fire battled a large fire at a vacant building in the Hilltop neighborhood Monday morning.

Fire officials at the scene told 10TV that the fire began around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Georgesville Road, located across the street from Hollywood Casino Columbus.

Investigators say it is unclear what caused the fire. They are expected to remain on scene most of the morning as their investigation continues.

Officials confirmed that no neighboring businesses were damaged, and no injuries were reported.