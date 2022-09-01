x
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor in Blendon Township house fire

The Plain Township firefighter was treated for a shoulder injury and abrasions to his face.

A firefighter was hospitalized Sunday night after falling through a floor during a house fire, according to the Westerville Fire Department.

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Chickadee Place in Blendon Township.

The Westerville Fire Department said two people in the home were able to make it out safely.

Firefighters from Blendon Township, Plain Township, Westerville and Columbus responded to the scene.

A firefighter, from the Plain Township Fire Department, fell from the second floor to the first floor.

He was treated for a shoulder injury and abrasions to his face and the Westerville Fire Department described his condition as stable.

Two cats also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

