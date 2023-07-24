Building of south Columbus convenience store deemed 'total loss' after fire

No one was injured because of this fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a fire at a convenience store in south Columbus Monday morning.

Crews with the Columbus Division of Fire responded around 2:30 a.m. to find the building located at 786 East Whittier St. completely engulfed with smoke stretching off the roof.

Jequetas, a convenience store, is one of the businesses inside the building that caught fire. 10TV spoke with the owner who said they closed at 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The owner, who did not want to be identified, said the building has been there for almost 100 years.

The battalion chief at the scene told 10TV that the building has been deemed a "total loss." Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Columbus fire officials said crews will likely be on the scene for the remainder of the morning. No injuries were reported.