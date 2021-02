Avoid Dublin Road from Limestone Ridge Drive and Monahan Lane.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Police are blocking off parts of Dublin Road because of a nearby working fire.

Authorities told 10TV the fire started just after midnight.

NRECC ALERT --Dublin Road will be shut down between Limestone Ridge and Monohan Ln for a working Fire Incident. Please avoid the area if possible — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) February 10, 2021

No word yet on if this is a home or business or if anyone was hurt.

If possible, motorists are asked to avoid Dublin Road between Limestone Ridge Drive and Monahan Lane.