Chief: Historic Buxton Inn in Granville ruled accidental

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The Granville Township Fire Department has ruled the fire at Historic Buxton Inn in late October accidental.

The fire happened during the morning hours of Oct. 25. Granville Fire Chief Casey Curtis said crews from several surrounding departments responded to the scene on East Broadway.

The fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen and the fire was extinguished within two hours of crews arriving.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured, Curtis said.

Bob Schilling, who has owned the inn for nearly eight years, said the kitchen was added on to the original structure. He added the original building had some smoke damage.