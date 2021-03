Firefighters with the West Licking Joint Fire District were called to the scene just before 1:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Summit Road.

A fire damaged a church in Pataskala early Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the fire started in the fellowship hall where it was being remodeled.

Nobody was injured in the fire.