Fire damages church in Merion Village

The church, Assembly of Faith on Parsons Avenue, has been in the community for the last 15 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A church in Merion Village was damaged after a fire burnt the siding of the building on Sunday night.

The church, Assembly of Faith on Parsons Avenue, has been in the community for the last 15 years.

Marvin Bozeman, the pastor of the church, said the fire started on the outside wall where the back of the sanctuary is located.

"Honestly, it’s heartbreaking you know you have some rage in you because what you worked hard for someone came along and tried to actually tear us apart,” Bozeman said.

Surveillance video shows some of the raging flames followed by fire crews rushing to put them out.

Bozeman said the force of the heat even blew out some of the glass windows.

“I'm sure we'll definitely need some construction helpers, workers,” said Bozeman. “We'll definitely need help from the community.”

Bozeman said this isn’t the first time the church has been damaged or vandalized.

A few years ago, Bozeman said a car drove through the front of the building and the following year, the AC units were stolen.

Bozeman said this is nothing more than a test.

"The testimony is nothing can stop us...we're always on our way up nothing can stop us at all.”

Bozeman said if the power can be fixed before Sunday, the goal is to be back for Sunday service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV