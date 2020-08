Columbus firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fire damaged an apartment in north Columbus early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Fire says it happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Bourbon Street near Hayden Run Road.

Columbus firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes.

One family was affected. No injuries have been reported.