Fire crews battling 2-alarm fire at storage facility in north Columbus

Fire crews were called to Simply Self Storage in the 800 block of East Cooke Road around 9:15 p.m. on a report of a fire.

A 2-alarm fire was called out to a storage facility in north Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, crews initially had a difficult time getting to the fire due to a stopped train in the area.

As of 10:40 p.m., the fire spread to about 15 storage units.

There are no reports of injuries.