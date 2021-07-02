Fire crews battling 2-alarm fire at storage facility in north Columbus

A 2-alarm fire was called out to a storage facility in north Columbus Friday night.
Fire crews were called to Simply Self Storage in the 800 block of East Cooke Road around 9:15 p.m. on a report of a fire.
According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, crews initially had a difficult time getting to the fire due to a stopped train in the area.
As of 10:40 p.m., the fire spread to about 15 storage units.
There are no reports of injuries.
There is currently no information about what may have caused the fire.