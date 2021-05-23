Fire crews battle tire fire in Heath area

The fire department is telling residents to close their windows, run their air conditioner and avoid going outside while the smoke is in the area.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a tire fire at a storage facility in the Heath area and officials believe the fire could burn for days.

According to the Newark Fire Department, they were called to the 300 block of South 30th Street around 6:50 p.m. on a report of a fire.

The Fire Chief for the Heath Fire Department says a "deep" pile of tires caught fire inside the storage facility and is causing black smoke in the area.

The smoke has started to drift toward other neighboring areas.

The fire department is telling residents to close their windows, run their air conditioner and avoid going outside while the smoke is in the area.

A couple of first responders were overheated and were treated at the scene.

There have not been any transports to the hospital.