Fire crews battle 2-Alarm fire in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters with the Columbus Division of Fire were on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire in the Edgewood neighborhood in south Columbus Thursday morning.
The fire started just before 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Markison Avenue at the large commercial building ITC Manufacturing.
Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said the fire started in a paint room and employees tried to fight it but ended up having to call the fire department.
There were no reported injuries.
Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com on this developing story.