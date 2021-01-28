Fire crews battle 2-Alarm fire in south Columbus

The fire started just before 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Markison Avenue at the large commercial building ITC Manufacturing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Firefighters with the Columbus Division of Fire were on the scene of a 2-Alarm fire in the Edgewood neighborhood in south Columbus Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said the fire started in a paint room and employees tried to fight it but ended up having to call the fire department.

There were no reported injuries.