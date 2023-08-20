Fire breaks out at north Columbus apartment complex; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fire broke out at the Central Square Apartment complex in north Columbus Sunday afternoon.



The fire started in an apartment unit in the 1800 block of Forest Willow Court in the Forest Park East neighborhood around 1:30 p.m.



Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter confirmed that the fire only caused damage to one unit and there were no injuries.



The American Red Cross is assisting at least two adults who lived in the unit.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.