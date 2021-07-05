Fire breaks out at Buckeye Lake Winery

THORNVILLE, Ohio — Eight fire departments were called to Buckeye Lake Winery in Thornville after a fire broke out early Friday morning.
Fire crews with the Millersport Fire Department told 10TV the fire started just before 12:45 a.m. at 13750 Rosewood Road.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was smoke coming from the part of the roof where the buildings meet and the fire broke through a lower window.
According to firefighters on the scene, the building houses the kitchen and some offices. Fire officials described the damage to be extensive.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.