Fire breaks out at Buckeye Lake Winery

the cause of how the fire started is under investigation.

THORNVILLE, Ohio — Eight fire departments were called to Buckeye Lake Winery in Thornville after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

Fire crews with the Millersport Fire Department told 10TV the fire started just before 12:45 a.m. at 13750 Rosewood Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was smoke coming from the part of the roof where the buildings meet and the fire broke through a lower window.

According to firefighters on the scene, the building houses the kitchen and some offices. Fire officials described the damage to be extensive.

