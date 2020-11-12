Firefighters battle flames at row of townhouses in east Columbus

Flames spread to homes on Olde Coventry Road E.

Firefighters battled a fire at a row of townhouses on Olde Coventry Road E. in east Columbus Friday morning.

Crews were called out shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Columbus Fire says that they did not initially find any victims inside the homes, but did find a dog in the basement.

The dog is expected to be okay.

According to Columbus Fire, nine people from surrounding townhouses are believed to be displaced from the fire.

Columbus Fire Chief believes the Red Cross has been called.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.