Firefighters responding to fire at Hilliard church

Norwich firefighters were called to the Life Community Church Hilliard on Cemetery Road at 12:45 p.m. for a three-alarm fire.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Norwich Township Fire Department and the Columbus Division of Fire are responding to a fire at a Hilliard church that broke out Sunday afternoon.

The church posted a statement to Facebook saying, "As far as we know, everyone has been safely removed from the building and vacated the area."

It's unclear what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

You may be aware, but the building is on fire. As far as we know, everyone has been safely removed from the building and vacated the area. Be praying for the fire fighters. Posted by Life Community Church Hilliard on Sunday, July 9, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it's made available.

