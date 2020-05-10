Final Day to Register to Vote in Ohio

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says as of this weekend, more than 8 million people are now registered to vote.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose told 10 This Morning he plans to keep county boards of elections open until 9 pm Monday so people have enough time to register to vote. There are three ways to register: online, in person, or mail-in registration. LaRose says as of this weekend, more than 8 million people are now registered to vote.

LaRose also said Ohio set a record when it came to absentee ballot requests: 2,000,489 as of Friday. Those will be sent out Tuesday from local boards of elections. You can track your ballot once you have filled it out.

There is still a need for poll workers. The Secretary of State’s office says 19,274 workers are still needed to reach the goal.