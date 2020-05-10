x
Local News

Final Day to Register to Vote in Ohio

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says as of this weekend, more than 8 million people are now registered to vote.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose told 10 This Morning he plans to keep county boards of elections open until 9 pm Monday so people have enough time to register to vote.    There are three ways to register:  online, in person, or mail-in registration.  LaRose says as of this weekend, more than 8 million people are now registered to vote.

LaRose also said Ohio set a record when it came to absentee ballot requests:  2,000,489 as of Friday.  Those will be sent out Tuesday from local boards of elections.  You can track your ballot once you have filled it out.

There is still a need for poll workers.  The Secretary of State’s office says 19,274 workers are still needed to reach the goal.

LaRose says there will be a ballot drop box at every county board of election.  He plans to suggest to each county board of election to open a drive-thru drop off so people might not feel safe given COVID-19 concerns can still have access to vote.