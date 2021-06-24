‘Fighting gravity and a lot of weight’ Specialized tools used to keep search and rescue crews safe

A massive search and rescue operation remains underway in Miami. Search and rescue experts in Ohio weigh in on the risk and the tools being used to keep crews safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A massive search and rescue effort remains underway following the collapse of a high-rise building in Surfside, Florida and local experts here say it's very risky for those crews.

As of Thursday afternoon, one person was confirmed dead and 99 people were missing.

"As a reasonably experienced rescuer, all of us are looking at that video right at the beginning going 'holy cow this is going to be a long, long operation,’" said Phil Sinewe of Ohio Task Force 1.

Sinewe said search and rescue crews in Florida are up against two major challenges: the weight of the collapsed material and the risk that pockets of small openings could collapse again, killing anyone who may be underneath.



"The rescuers in Miami right now are putting a lot of things in place to make sure that the rescuers are not at risk to try to go in and find someone that may or may not be alive,” said Battalion Chief Steve Martin of the Columbus Division of Fire.

Battalion Chief Martin walked us through one of two special response units equipped to respond to an emergency like a building collapse.



“We have a pump here we can pump out water from a well,” he explained. “We have tubes and fans to help ventilate an area. We need fresh air in them. We have cutting torches of different types in here."

Inside there are specialized tools to keep search and rescue crews safe in what could be a very risky situation. The tools can help them stabilize a void space or cut through heavy debris.

For search and rescue teams, the challenge is not only physical.

“I have a very good friend who was a battalion chief in Oklahoma City,” said Sinewe. “I have multiple, multiple very good friends here from Ohio Task Force who have been to the World Trade Center. Most of them, in some ways, most of them never recovered from it."

It's a risk each day they are there at the scene, and the impact could be forever.