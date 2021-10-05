Fighter jets to practice exercise near Marysville on Wednesday

The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard says there will be a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — People in Marysville may hear or see fighter jets in the sky Wednesday morning.

The 180th Fighter Wing (180FW) of the Ohio Air National Guard says the wing will be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system between 8-10:30 a.m.

People around Marysville and western Ohio could see F-16 Fighting Falcons in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft. The aircraft will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI) aircraft. A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

Other areas where the jets could be seen are Dayton, Middletown, and Springfield.

The purpose of the exercise is to practice coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, the Federal Aviation Administration and 180FW.

These kinds of exercises happen on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.