‘Feel that pain through the phone’: Rise in youth gun violence weighs heavy on 911 dispatchers

There’s a nonprofit, established in 2018, that works to help first responders heal from mental and emotional distress.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dispatchers at the Emergency Communication Center in Columbus take an average of 1.2 million calls every year.

“This line of work is extremely challenging we call them the ‘first, first responders,’" said Commander Robert Meader of the Communications Bureau.

Last Saturday night alone there were dozens of calls.

“From highly stressed, mostly very young people and we had significant injuries," he said.

Those calls were from the deadly shooting at Bicentennial Park, killing a 16-year-old and injuring five other teens.

The increase in gun violence, especially involving kids and teens, weighs heavy.

The recent rise in gun violence -- especially involving young victims -- is taking an emotional toll on those who answer 9-1-1 calls. #10TV pic.twitter.com/gbN9x0sVlD — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) May 26, 2021

“We think about who's calling in it's going to be the mom, it's going to be the dad, it's going to be a very close relative so you can literally feel that pain through the phone," said Commander Meader.



To help 911 dispatchers and all first responders heal from emotional distress Mick Yinger, a retired Columbus police officer, took matters into his own hands.

"Those runs, they build up and they build-up," said Yinger.