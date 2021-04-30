Federal judge rules Columbus police cannot use pepper spray, tear gas on nonviolent protesters

The preliminary injunction was granted Friday as part of a federal lawsuit filed last summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday against Columbus police, ordering them to stop using many ways of "non-lethal force" against nonviolent protesters.

The ruling comes from a federal lawsuit filed by protesters last summer against the city and the Columbus Division of Police alleging that they were injured by officers’ use of excessive force during protests.

In Friday's ruling, the judge wrote Columbus police are ordered to stop using tear gas, pepper spray, flash-bang grenades, rubber bullets, wooden pellets, batons, body slams, pushing or pulling, or kettling on nonviolent protesters to disperse them including to clear streets or sidewalks.

The ruling would apply to nonviolent protesters who aren’t threatening physical harm or property destruction.

Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley wrote, "some of the members of the Columbus Police Department had no regard for the rights secured by this bedrock principle of American democracy. This case is the sad tale of police officers, clothed with the awesome power of the state, run amok."

Marbley wrote police must not inflict pain to stop nonviolent protesters.

The lawsuit – which seeks damages and departmental policy changes – alleges that the people’s civil rights were violated by officers who were “angered by the civil disobedience” that occurred in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

10TV has reached out to Columbus police for a comment on the ruling. We have not heard back at this time.

In July 2020, city leaders and former Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan put together an independent, outside review of the response.

Earlier this week, a group of investigators released an independent review into how the city of Columbus responded to protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The investigators included former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Ohio Carter Stewart and The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.