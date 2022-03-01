x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FCSO: Officials investigating fatal crash in southeast Franklin County

The crash happened in the 7700 block of Groveport Road in Madison Township.
Credit: 10TV

GROVEPORT, Madison Township — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in southeast Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 7700 block of Groveport Road in Madison Township.

A call about the crash was received just after 7:30 p.m.

Groveport Road is currently closed down between Lithopolis and Rager roads. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

The number of vehicles and the number of people injured in the crash is not known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Local News: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles

In Other News

Woman warns against 'medical tourism' after botched surgery in Dominican Republic