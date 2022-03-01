FCSO: Officials investigating fatal crash in southeast Franklin County

The crash happened in the 7700 block of Groveport Road in Madison Township.

GROVEPORT, Madison Township — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in southeast Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 7700 block of Groveport Road in Madison Township.

A call about the crash was received just after 7:30 p.m.

Groveport Road is currently closed down between Lithopolis and Rager roads. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

The number of vehicles and the number of people injured in the crash is not known.