The Franklin County Dog Shelter will be using facial recognition technology to help find lost dogs.

The shelter said it is partnering with a website, Finding Rover, that allows people to upload a dog's photo and the site's database searches for dogs at participating shelters.

The technology will search multiple shelters at one time, allowing people to search for their dog.

Every stray dog that comes into the shelter will be registered on the site.