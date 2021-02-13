FBI searches home, Franklin County deputy placed on administrative leave

The FBI has not released additional information about its investigation.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Franklin County deputy is on administrative leave after being questioned by the FBI and federal agents searched the deputy's home, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a statement on Saturday.

Baldwin wrote that he learned on Feb. 11 that the deputy, who works as a non-certified deputy at the jail, was a focus of the FBI investigation.

"While I don’t know any details about the investigation, this employee was immediately placed on administrative leave as a result," Baldwin wrote.

The sheriff's office said the deputy is not certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission. This means the deputy is not on patrol and cannot and does not carry a weapon.

The FBI has not released additional information about its investigation.

"When and if credible evidence gathered by a government investigation is made public and shows that an employee may have committed a crime, I will not hesitate to hold that person accountable," Baldwin said.