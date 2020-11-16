FBI searches PUCO chairman's home in German Village

The FBI confirmed agents were conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — FBI agents searched the home of the chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Monday morning.

According to Franklin County Auditor records, the home belongs to Sam Randazzo who was appointed to the PUCO chairman position by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2019.

FBi spokesperson Todd Lindgren said agents were conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity."

Lindgren said he was not able to provide more information because the search warrant is sealed.

Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for the Governor's office said in a statement, "We are aware of the search warrant and will monitor this as it progresses, but we have no further comment at this time."