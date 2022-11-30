FBI agent involved in shooting in Hilltop neighborhood

Circumstances on what led to the shooting are unclear at this time. A portion of Racine Avenue near Whitehead Avenue is shut down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The FBI is investigating a shooting involving an agent in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Racine Avenue, just south of Sullivant Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Police is assisting at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates.