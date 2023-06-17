Man arrested, charged after allegedly attacking family member with axe in Fayette County

According to the sheriff’s office, Derek Honacher is charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was arrested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office early Friday after allegedly attacking a family member with an axe before being stopped by the victim’s dog.

Deputies received a call from a resident at a home in Wayne Township around 4:50 a.m. The caller reported that a family member, later identified as Honacher, had assaulted him with an axe.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the victim who was treated for his injuries. An investigation found that Honacher allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom and struck him several times with the axe.

The two then entered a brief struggle before the victim’s dog bit Honacher multiple times, stopping the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Honacher was arrested and later taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.