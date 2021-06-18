'Father's Feelings' program puts focus on mental health for new dads

The free project is open to any Ohio father over the age of 16 with a child under one year old.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to postpartum, mothers are typically who come to mind.

But a local program is shining a light on new fathers and their mental health following the birth of a new child.

Research shows that dads are crucial to a child’s first year of life, according to Brittany Pope, director of applied clinical sciences and research at OhioGuidestone.

“Dad is really important during that time too – really important to help the child’s development and really important also as a support system for things like breastfeeding, schedule changes and then just overall that week over week change that happens during the first 12 months of life,” she said.

Pope explains that paternal depression may keep fathers from being as involved as they could be.

That’s where the Father’s Feelings program comes in.

The program administers a 25-question survey that screens for depression in dads with children 12 months or younger. Participants then receive up to five 90-minute sessions with clinicians or parent coaches.

The Father’s Feelings project is free and open to any Ohio father over the age of 16 with a child under one year old.

William Brown is one of the dads who has benefitted from the program.

He told 10TV that after his daughter was born in February 2020, he noticed that most resources for single parents were directed at mothers – that is, until he found Father’s Feelings.

His message to fathers like him is to ask for help when it’s needed.

“Reach out because our children are our future and we want to be the best dads we can. And we can’t do that on our own,” Brown said. “It really does take a village to raise a child.”