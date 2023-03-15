Father, son recovering after being hit while riding scooters near Schottenstein Center

Travis Hussey said he and his 7-year-old son are blessed to walk away from that scary incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A father and son are recovering after the two were hit while riding a scooter together near the Schottenstein Center on Sunday.

Columbus Police told 10TV the driver is a 19-year-old man and has been charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence.

On Wednesday, 10TV spoke with Travis Hussey, the man that was riding the scooter.

"My ankle's pretty sore, my head's been pounding ever since it happened,” said Hussey.

He said he and his 7-year-old son are blessed to walk away from that scary incident.

Hussey said they are from Defiance and were in town for the wrestling tournament with others. On Sunday night, they were riding scooters when they were hit by a car.

"We got hit from behind, and the next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital,” he said.

Police said they were taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Hussey said he forgives the driver but wants people to be more cautious while they’re behind the wheel especially when kids are in the area.

"No matter what you do, something bad can always happen,” said Hussey.