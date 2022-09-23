Police: Father shot while driving in east Columbus with 4-year-old daughter inside car

Police said the man was driving on East Tussing Road when he was shot by another driver. His 4-year-old daughter was not injured in the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was shot in east Columbus Thursday evening while his 4-year-old daughter was inside the car, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 6600 block of Tussing Road near Reynoldsburg at 7:55 p.m. Officers found the man who was shot in the hip.

He told police that he was driving east on Tussing Road when an unknown person, possibly in a truck, was driving west and fired multiple gunshots at the man's vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries. The daughter was not reportedly injured and was released to a family member.