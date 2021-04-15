Father of Miles Jackson says his son was a “good man”, and just needed “help”

27- year- old Miles Jackson was killed in what police are calling an altercation with police that happened at Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Daniel Jackson, the father of Miles Jackson, wishes he had shared a few words with his son before his death.

“I wish I had an opportunity to tell him: 'Miles, this is a downturn for you. You’re a warrior, you’re a fighter, you’re going to go through this and you’re going to come out shining through the other end,'” he said.

But he didn’t.

“It broke my heart. It made me angry. He ended up there (the hospital) because he needed help,” said Jackson.

He told us his son had a battle with drugs that he believes Miles could’ve conquered with more time. He believes his son's death could’ve all been prevented.

“He lost leadership…he told me himself a few years ago he wishes he would’ve been raised up with me. He knew he would’ve been able to be better and do greater things,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he currently lives in Georgia.

He told us the last time he spoke with his son was close to a month ago.

When Miles was growing up, he had a strong relationship with his father until he was around 10-years-old.

Jackson knows how his son is being viewed by some. He just wants you to think for a second, about what could’ve happened if he had the help he needed.