Father of 11 calls Salvation Army worker a 'guardian angel'

When Marvin Houston Sr. and his wife along with their 11 children fell on hard times, the Salvation Army jumped in to help in 2015.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marvin Houston Sr. has known the amazing work of the Salvation Army for many years.

"We told them our story, they took a liking to us, or pity. I don't like saying pity I never liked using that word. They signed us up, had us fill all these papers, all the children's names and stuff," he said.

His family discovered the Salvation Army for the first time in 2015.

When Houston, his wife and 11 children fell on hard times, the Salvation Army stepped in to help, first with Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner that the family just couldn't afford.

"When we left there, we had food and enough to last us a week! To me that was a godsend," Houston said.

It was help he said he never expected, from people he continues to thank until this day.

"I'm Catholic. I believe God has helpers, he has people especially here," he said.

All of this is possible with donations from the public that help local families every day of the year.

"You have to forgive me if I tear up because this place is a blessing. I don't see why nobody wouldn't give their right arm to help them out or let alone be their first choice to donate," he said.