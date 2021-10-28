Father accused of stealing car from west Columbus gas station with his children inside

Witnesses told investigators the man broke the window of the car while it was still running before taking off in the vehicle with his children inside.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a father accused of stealing a car with his children inside from a west Columbus gas station.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and Franklin Township police responded to the gas station located in the 700 block of Brown Road for a reported domestic disturbance on Thursday.

Deputies are still searching for the vehicle and were not immediately able to provide a description of the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated.