Sheriff's office: Father turns himself in after stealing car from Franklin County gas station with his children inside

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued but a sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed the children are no longer missing after they were dropped off with a family member.

A father accused of stealing a car with his children inside at a gas station has turned himself in, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The father, a non-custodial parent, dropped off the children, ages 1 and 3 years old, with a family member, the sheriff's office said.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and Franklin Township police responded to the gas station located in the 700 block of Brown Road, just south of Interstate 70, for a reported domestic disturbance Thursday morning.

Witnesses told investigators the man broke the window of the car while it was still running before taking off in the vehicle with his children inside.

Deputies searched for the vehicle, the man and the children for a couple of hours before he turned himself in to authorities.

The sheriff's office said additional information is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

