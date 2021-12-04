72-year-old woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The crash happened Friday just after 10:50 a.m.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Fairfield County.

The crash happened just after 10:50 a.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Betty McMillon, of Lancaster, was traveling south on State Route 188 near Coonpath Road in a 2015 Honda Civic.

Authorities say she went off the right side of the road before crashing into a road sign and a tree.

McMillon was taken to Fairfield Medical Center and later airlifted to Grant Medical Center where she died.

McMillon was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.