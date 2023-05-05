1 dead, 2 hurt after north Columbus crash

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash involving three vehicles on the city's north side early Friday morning, the Columbus Division of Police said.

Just after midnight, a red Toyota Camry was heading north on Cleveland Avenue approaching Oakland Park Avenue. Meanwhile, a gray Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Cleveland Avenue approaching the same intersection.

Police say the Civic attempted to turn left at the intersection onto Oakland Park Avenue and was struck by the Camry.

The force of the impact propelled the Honda Civic northbound where it struck a gray Ford Edge, which was leaving a nearby parking lot.

The driver of the Civic was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive their injuries.

Police say the driver of the Edge was not injured in the crash and stayed at the scene.