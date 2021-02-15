Man killed in Lancaster stabbing; suspect arrested

Police were called to the 500 block of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A suspect is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man who later died in Lancaster on Sunday.

Lancaster police say they were called to the 500 block of Madison Avenue around 1:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Kierston Jackson suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Jackson was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

After the initial investigation, police arrested Christopher Hamm and charged him with murder for allegedly stabbing Jackson.