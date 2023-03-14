Man dies hours after rollover crash in east Columbus

On Tuesday, police say Rayshawn McFolley was pronounced dead at 8:09 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died hours after he and another man were involved in a crash in east Columbus early Monday morning.

Just after 2:05 a.m., a 2012 Ford Fusion was heading on McNaughten Road approaching Little Brook Way.

Police say the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, drove through a field and vaulted over a creek. The vehicle landed on the embankment on the other side of the creek and roll over.

The driver, who police identified as Rayshawn McFolley, and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police say McFolley was pronounced dead at 8:09 a.m.