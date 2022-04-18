1 dead, 3 injured including infant in Ross County crash

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 23 southbound near milepost 10 in Scioto Township.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is dead and three others, including an infant, were injured in a crash after a vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer in Ross County Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 23 southbound near milepost 10 in Scioto Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 44-year-old Jaclyn Sitnek lost control and went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The vehicle spun back onto the roadway and went under the trailer attached to a Mack commercial truck.

The truck and Equinox traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median. A Chrysler Town and Country was struck by flying debris from the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Sitnek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers from the vehicle, including the infant, were transported for medical treatment. The infant was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The driver of the Mack truck was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Town and Country was not injured.