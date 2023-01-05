2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East Tuesday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.

During the collision, police said the Kia struck a Lexus RX that was stopped at the red light at the intersection.

The woman driving the Kia Forte and the two passengers inside were taken to the hospital. The passengers, identified as 28-year-old Ronit Newpaney and 56-year-old Gopi Newpaney, were pronounced deceased and the woman is in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC truck was taken to the hospital and police described his condition as stable. The driver of the Lexus RX was not injured, police said.