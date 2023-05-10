Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Marion County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 45-year-old Gerald Lyman.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after he struck a deer in Marion County Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says around 9:20 p.m., 45-year-old Gerald Lyman was traveling southeast on Prospect Upper Sandusky Road in a 2006 Harley Davidson FLHX when a deer entered the roadway.

Lyman struck the deer, causing the Harley Davidson to overturn. He was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the road. The Harley Davidson traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to rest.

Lyman was taken to Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.