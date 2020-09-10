1 killed, 2 taken to Nationwide Children's after crash on I-70 near West Broad Street

The West Broad Street ramp to I-70 is shut down.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 near West Broad Street Thursday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the ramp from West Broad Street to I-70.

One person was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition and another was taken in stable condition.

Police have no said what may have lead to the crash.