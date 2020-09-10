1 killed, 2 taken to Nationwide Children's after crash on I-70 near West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 near West Broad Street Thursday night.
According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the ramp from West Broad Street to I-70.
One person was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.
One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition and another was taken in stable condition.
Police have no said what may have lead to the crash.
The West Broad Street ramp to I-70 is currently shut down as police investigate the crash.