COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving six vehicles on the city's east side Monday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened in the 6400 block of East Broad Street just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. at the scene. There is no word on additional injuries at this time.