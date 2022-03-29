1 adult, 1 juvenile found dead after fire in Chillicothe

Authorities were called to a residence on Ewing Street on the report of a fire early Tuesday morning.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe are investigating the deaths of two people after a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers and the fire department were dispatched to a residence on Ewing Street for the fire around 1:15 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Noel Akers said one adult and one juvenile were found in a garage behind the house. The family told officials there were two people sleeping above the garage.

The identity of those victims or a cause of death has not been released at this time.