81-year-old man killed in Pickaway County crash

The driver was identified as 81-year-old Jimmy Risner, of Chillicothe.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — An 81-year-old man was killed in a crash in Pickaway County Tuesday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an automobile crash on state Route 138 near Dunlap Road in Deercreek Township. The caller told the sheriff’s office that the vehicle was on fire.

It was determined that 81-year-old Jimmy Risner, of Chillicothe, was driving south in a 2011 Ford Edge when he went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then went into a field, struck a culvert, overturned and caught fire.

The sheriff’s office said Risner was pronounced dead at the scene.