Without fans in the stands, officials concerned over mass gatherings for Ohio State games

Health experts and Ohio State University officials are expanding their communications efforts to students and fans ahead of the start of football season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Columbus Public Health Director Mysheika Roberts said she has concerns about fans holding parties at private residences and other places to celebrate Ohio State football.

Neither campus nor Columbus police have created a specific plan to handle parties and large social gatherings that could form for football game days.

Representatives from both departments said the two would work together on those days and release details when Big Ten officials release a schedule within the next week.

Students said they want to be cautious before getting too excited, but also said they are starting to make plans with friends.

“I don’t know if that’s [block parties] going to be possible, I’m excited to get to bars if that’s possible,” said senior Rushi Shelat.

Freshman Sophia Santaguida said she has never been to an Ohio State game and hoped this year would be her first. Now she’s thinking her first football game as a Buckeye will be spent in a quiet environment.

“I live in a sweet with six other girls, so I think we’ll just get together and watch it in our common area,” Santaguida said. “I might go to some parties. My friend is a sophomore, so we’ll probably do some tailgating and stuff like that too.”