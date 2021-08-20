Fans celebrate first week of high school football in central Ohio

The first home game for Hilliard Darby High School drew a crowd.

As schools worry about keeping students safe inside, crowds are back outside for high school football.

Last year, only parents were allowed to watch with empty stands all over the area.

“This time of their lives is very dear to them and last year was a lost year to them,” said Robin Koontz, whose son plays in the marching band.

“Kids need activities; it keeps them out of trouble and keeps me out of trouble,” said Mickey Walker, a bus driver for the players at Olentangy.

But this is a new year. This is also the return of Friday Night Football.

Hilliard Darby High School opened its football season Friday with their game against Olentangy Orange High School.

“I feel good being back, it feels good hearing the crowd,” said high school senior Mia Daley.

The current COVID-19 policy at Hilliard Darby is that masks are strongly recommended for both fans and athletes. The only people required to wear masks are unvaccinated staff members.

“Right now I just think we're trying our best to keep everyone safe,” said Daley.

“It’s here but we've had other things we've had to deal with and, we'll see, hopefully, nothing bad happens and we get to do this all year long,” said Walker.