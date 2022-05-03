Fans and spectators flood downtown Columbus for the Arnold Sports Festival

Fans flocked to the Greater Columbus Convention Center for the Arnold on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — March 5 was one of the warmest days central Ohio has had in 2022. Some people would argue, it was filled with the most fun.

The Arnold Sports Classic returned to downtown Columbus this weekend bringing in athletes and spectators from across the world.

Before the Arnold Classic began, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself spoke to a crowded room at the Convention Center.

“Two years ago, we were hit with the coronavirus, and we were only allowed like 4,000 people here. But we said then, 'We'll be back' and we're back ladies and gentlemen. We're back,” he said.

This year’s Arnold featured many of the fan favorites like the Strongman Competition. It even introduced a new favorite, slap fighting where contestants slap each other in the face.

For Dragon Loth, it was his first time attending the Arnold.

"It’s crazy seeing like bodybuilders. Seeing them in person, it's a lot different than on TV,” said Loth.

The busy streets also made crowded restaurants.

10TV spoke with Chris Risner, the assistant general manager at Bareburger.

"It's an absolute surge to our business, especially with such a protein-packed group of people,” said Risner.

He believes seeing the city thriving again is a good sign of what's to come.

"As long as you're out here doing the safety precautions that we need to do, keep safety in their mind I think everyone will be all for having these conventions back,” he said.